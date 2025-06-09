D' Tony's Yard 6002 Foster Ave
Beverage
Coconut water$4.59
D & G Soft Drinks$2.30
Ginger Ale$1.15
Grace TR Juices$2.76
Haitian Fruit Champagne$2.75
Homemade Juice - Lemonade$2.76
Ting$2.76
Water$0.92
Hot tea$1.00
Coffee$2.00
Cranberry Wata$1.84
Tru Juice$4.59
Caribbean Gold$4.59
Snapple all flavors$1.84
Arizona ALL FLAVORS$1.38
Homemade Juice - Fruit punch$2.76
Breakfast
Dinner
Curried Goat$10.11
Oxtail$19.29
Stew Peas with Pigtail$10.11
Stew Pork$10.11
Jerk Pork Meal$10.11
Escovitch Fish with Rice$20.21
Brown Stew Fish with Rice$20.21
Salmon with Pasta$20.21
Salmon with Rice$18.37
Curried Shrimp$17.46
Curried Chicken$8.27
Brown Stew Chicken$8.27
Fry Chicken Meal$8.27
Jerk Chicken Meal$8.27
Escovitch Fish with Pasta$22.04
Sweet Chili Wings Meal$10.11
Sweet chili Chicken Meal$9.19
Escovitch Whiting$10.11
Cowfoot$10.11
Sides
Porridge
Tony's Yard Location and Hours
(347) 312-2447
Open now • Closes at 11AM