D' Tony's Yard 6002 Foster Ave
D' Tony's Yard
Beverage
Breakfast
Dinner
- Curried Goat$10.00+
- Oxtail$20.00+
- Stew Peas with Pigtail$9.00+
- Stew Pork$9.00+
- Jerk Pork Meal$9.00+
- Escovitch Fish with Rice$20.00
- Brown Stew Fish with Rice$20.00
- Salmon with Pasta$20.00
- Salmon with Rice$18.00
- Curried Shrimp$17.00
- Curried Chicken$8.00+
- Brown Stew Chicken$8.00+
- Fry Chicken Meal$8.00+
- Jerk Chicken Meal$8.00+
- Escovitch Fish with Pasta$22.00
- Sweet Chili Wings Meal$10.00+
- Sweet chili Chicken Meal$9.00+
Sides
Porridge
Soup
D' Tony's Yard (3PD)
Beverage (Deep Copy)
Breakfast (Deep Copy)
Dinner (Deep Copy)
- Curried Goat$11.50+
- Oxtail$21.50+
- Stew Peas with Pigtail$10.50+
- Stew Pork$10.50+
- Jerk Pork Meal$10.50+
- Escovitch Fish with Rice$21.50
- Brown Stew Fish with Rice$21.50
- Salmon with Pasta$21.50
- Salmon with Rice$19.50
- Curried Shrimp$18.50
- Curried Chicken$9.50+
- Brown Stew Chicken$9.50+
- Fry Chicken Meal$9.50+
- Jerk Chicken Meal$9.50+
- Escovitch Fish with Pasta$23.50
- Sweet Chili Wings Meal$11.50+
- Sweet chili Chicken Meal$10.50+
Lunch Special (Deep Copy)
Pastries' (Deep Copy)
Sides (Deep Copy)
Porridge (Deep Copy)
Soup (Deep Copy)
- Chicken (Monday, Saturday, Sunday)$6.50+
- Gungo Peas (Tuesday)Out of stock
- Cowfoot (Wednesday)Out of stock
- Red Peas with Beef (Thursday)Out of stock
- Manish Wata (Friday)Out of stock
Gungo Peas (Tuesday)
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Tony's Yard Location and Hours
(347) 312-2447
Open now • Closes at 10PM